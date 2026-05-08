Odisha govt to reclaim encroached land belonging to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps to identify and reclaim encroached lands belonging to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) within Odisha and other states.

This was informed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan after a high-level meeting on Thursday. The minister told mediapersons that as per official estimates so far, Lord Jagannath owns nearly 36,000 acre land, out of which around 25 to 30 per cent has been occupied by private individuals. “The state government will bring changes in the provisions of the prevalent uniform resettlement policy 2003 to facilitate and manage all immovable properties associated Lord Jagannath,” he said.

Harichandan further pointed out that thousands of acres of land belonging to Lord Jagannath are under occupation of non-servitors for a long time. “However, people occupying land of Jagannath temple for a long period may be granted settlement rights under the proposed policy. They can purchase the land at a price to be decided by the authorities,” he added.

He said the move is likely to create a substantial corpus fund for the temple administration and also resolve long-pending land disputes. “The proposal would be implemented after receiving approval from CM Mohan Charan Majhi and the state cabinet,” the minister added.

This apart, he informed that the government is also planning to launch a dedicated 24-hour spiritual TV channel to preserve and promote Jagannath culture and tradition.