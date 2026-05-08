Odisha to implement PESA after cabinet approval: Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Thursday informed that the state government is in the final stage of preparation to implement the long-pending provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and a proposal is likely to be placed before the next state cabinet meeting for approval.

The minister said extensive consultations have already been completed with 41 government departments, tribal community leaders, NGOs and members of the public before finalising the framework for implementation. “The department has also made a detailed presentation before the Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC),” he added.

Enacted by the Union government in 1996, the PESA Act extends provisions of self-governance to tribal communities residing in scheduled areas. The legislation empowers gram sabhas with significant authority over local governance, natural resources, cultural preservation and development planning.

Despite the law being in force for nearly three decades, Odisha had not operationalised its provisions so far, even as several other states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have already framed PESA Rules.

Official sources said though the state amended its Panchayati Raj laws shortly after 1996, the specific “PESA Rules” required for operationalising the Act have been delayed for years, with a draft published only recently in 2023.