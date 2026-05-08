SBVL unveils first-of-its-kind weldmesh production facility

CUTTACK: Sagar Business Ventures Limited (SBVL), in partnership with Tata Steel, launched the TJK Superflex Weldmesh manufacturing line at its steel processing facility in Cuttack’s Tangi on Thursday.

Developed in collaboration with global technology leader TJK, the Superflex line brings in wider and efficient weldmesh production for infrastructure and construction projects.

The TJK Superflex weldmesh line is India’s first-of-its-kind installation, capable of producing meshes of width up to 3.3 metres required in residential and commercial projects for construction of RCC walls using aluminium formwork. The facility has a 1000 MT per month production capacity.

The project marks a significant step towards modernising construction practices in India through automation, efficiency, and factory-controlled fabrication. The Superflex line due to its ability to produce wider mesh and flexibility to achieve customised spacing offers multiple benefits which includes faster and efficient construction, consistent factory controlled quality, reduction in material wastage and scrap generation.

Managing director of SBVL Sunil Kishorepuria said the company began its journey in Odisha 15 years ago as a single product distributor and now boasts one of the state’s largest integrated steel processing facilities along with India’s first TJK Superflex Welded Wiremesh Line.

Director Sriyash Kishorepuria said the company with its commitment to invest `100 crore is positioning itself as a centre for engineering excellence with plans to manufacture solar mounting structure, lattice girder decking solutions, shipping containers, bore pile cage manufacturing, fire safety systems.