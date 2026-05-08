Tension in Gajapati village as Andhra team removes census markings from houses

BERHAMPUR: Tension erupted in the bordering Manikpatna village under Gangabada panchayat in Gajapati’s Rayagada block after officials from Andhra Pradesh reportedly removed identification markings made by census teams of Odisha on the walls of several houses on Wednesday.

A team of Gajapati officials led by Paralakhemundi sub-collector Anup Panda and police officials visited Manikpatna to take stock of the situation on Thursday.

Official sources said census teams had recorded the villagers as residents of Odisha during the ongoing enumeration process. However, some families, reportedly availing benefits under welfare schemes of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, opposed the move.

The situation escalated when officials from the neighbouring state reportedly arrived in the village and altered the survey markings, replacing them with Andhra Pradesh government’s survey details.

Terming the action of Andhra officials unlawful, Panda said the village falls under Odisha’s jurisdiction. A report on the incident would be prepared and submitted to the Gajapati collector for necessary action, he added.

Sources said several villages under Gosani, Kashinagar and Rayagada blocks in Gajapati district have witnessed similar disputes due to their proximity to the interstate border. Despite repeated demands for a permanent settlement and discussions at the state level, the boundary dispute remains unresolved.

The latest incident has reignited the controversy over the identity of villagers living in the border areas. It has raised serious questions over the administrative status of residents possessing documents and certificates from both the states.

Gangabada sarpanch Haribandhu Karjy demanded immediate intervention by the Odisha government to resolve the issue and prevent further tension in the border region.