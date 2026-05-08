Vedanta's telemedicine unit launched in Odisha's Lanjigarh

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated Vedanta Aluminium’s 24x7 telemedicine facility in Lanjigarh on Thursday.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, unveiled virtually by Mahaling, seeks to strengthen healthcare access in Kalahandi by bringing specialist medical consultation closer to communities across remote villages. It was launched in partnership with Tata 1mg.

A dedicated telemedicine room has also been established at Vedanta Lanjigarh Hospital for assisted consultations. Through the Tata 1mg app, beneficiaries can access free audio and video consultations with nearly 30 specialist and super-specialist doctors. This will reduce the need for long-distance travel for medical guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaling described the telemedicine facility as a meaningful step towards improving healthcare access for communities in Kalahandi, especially in remote tribal and rural areas where timely consultation can make a difference.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business, said that with the launch of the telemedicine service, the group is enhancing last-mile access to quality healthcare for those who need it most. “Across Odisha, especially in Kalahandi and Rayagada, many such meaningful interventions are rapidly bringing these areas to the socio-economic mainstream,” he added.

The service has already been availed by over 200 beneficiaries and is expected to benefit more than 70,000 people across nearly 70 remote villages in Kalahandi and adjoining regions.