Vigilance arrests woman, live-in partner for alleged misappropriation of funds from Odisha's KCC bank

JEYPORE: The Vigilance on Thursday arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of over Rs 1.08 crore from the Malkangiri branch of Koraput Central Co-operative (KCC) bank.

The accused are Sushree Nibedita Tarai (28) of Jagatsinghpur and her live-in partner Nrusingh Prasad Khamari (30) of Khurda. The duo was arrested from Bhubaneswar two days after manager of KCC bank’s Malkangiri branch Sudhansu Khora was arrested on charges of fund misappropriation.

Vigilance officials said the money trail revealed that Khora had transferred around Rs 63 lakh of the misappropriated government funds to Tarai and Khamari as part of a conspiracy to evade detection.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Khora came in contact with Tarai through Facebook and the two reportedly hatched a plan to siphon off bank funds. Khamari was in a live-in relationship with Tarai for several years, they said.

Officials suspect the duo to be part of a larger organised fraud network operating across multiple districts and outside the state. During interrogation, they reportedly found links to several other cheating cases. A fraud case involving around Rs 14 lakh had earlier been registered against Khamari by the Bengaluru police.