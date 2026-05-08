Woman, daughter-in-law killed after bamboo clump collapse due to lightning in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 65-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were killed after a lightning strike caused a massive bamboo clump to collapse on them during heavy rains in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shaila Bishoyi and her daughter-in-law Santosini Bishoyi (35) of Mudulipalli village under Bhanjanagar police limits.

Sources said the incident took place in the evening when the two women were returning home after working in their farmland. As dark clouds gathered and strong winds accompanied by thunder and lightning swept through the area, the duo reportedly took shelter beneath a large bamboo bush to escape the sudden downpour.

Moments later, a powerful lightning strike along with intense wind uprooted the bamboo clump, which came crashing down on the women, killing them on the spot.

Nearby farmers who witnessed the incident immediately alerted villagers and emergency services. Fire service personnel rushed to the scene, removed the heavy bamboo debris, and shifted the victims to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital. However, the doctors declared both women dead on arrival.

Bhanjanagar IIC Jibanananda Jena said police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. The bodies have been seized for postmortem.

The tragic deaths have cast a pall of gloom over Mudulipalli village.