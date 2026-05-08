Woman hurt in bear attack in Odisha's Udala

BARIPADA: A 52-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly attacked by a wild bear in Kushalda village under Udala forest range of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The victim, Damayanti Barik, was initially admitted to Udala Sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

Villagers said the bear entered Kushalda in search of food and attacked Barik when she was busy in some work in front of her house. On hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and chased away the wild animal. The woman, who sustained critical injuries to her eyes, was taken to the hospital.

On being informed, forest personnel from Udala range reached the village and managed to drive away the bear from human settlements after an eight-hour operation.

DFO Govind Chandra Biswal said compensation will be provided to the injured woman after receiving the medical report and other necessary documents.