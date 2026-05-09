Andhra native held for cheating job aspirants of Rs 1 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested a native of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating several youths of over Rs 1 crore on the promise of providing them non-teaching jobs in aided schools of Odisha.

EOW had registered a case in this connection in 2024. The agency’s officers arrested accused Kalluri Tirupathi, proprietor of M/s Amod Nagric Services, from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and brought him to the state on transit remand.

The agency said, Tirupathi and his associates had floated fake advertisements twice in a regional daily in December, 2023, inviting applications for various non-teaching posts in aided schools of the state. They had created a fraudulent website resembling the government recruitment portal to deceive unemployed youths and swindled money to the tune of over Rs 1 crore.

The scamsters had collected Rs 1,000 from each youth and cheated hundreds of job aspirants not just in Odisha, but also in UTs/states like Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.