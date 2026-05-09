IIM-Sambalpur, MCL ink pact for AI training

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) has signed an MoU with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to train 500 officers from diverse disciplines in artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative aims to equip MCL officers with AI-driven knowledge and skills to improve and innovate the core business of coal besides enhancing business development, operational efficiency and process management.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen future-ready leadership and promote technology-driven transformation in the organisation. The partnership is seen as a major step for MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, as the company looks to integrate advanced technologies into its operational and administrative systems.

The MoU was signed by director (HR) of MCL Keshav Rao and IIM-S director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal in the presence of chairman-cum-managing director of MCL Uday Anant Kaole.

Prof Jaiswal said the partnership reflects a shared vision of using AI and machine learning to drive organisational growth through innovation, knowledge and skill development.