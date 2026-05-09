Odisha: Pregnant woman dies allegedly due to delay in blood transfusion

SAMBALPUR: The action taken report submitted to the Health department has indicated that even though the blood bank at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) was well-stocked, a pregnant woman admitted to the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology died allegedly due to delay in the process of donor exchange at the required time.
The revelation has surfaced amid an ongoing probe into the seven maternal deaths reported at VIMSAR within the first week of May, triggering concern across western Odisha and prompting scrutiny over the functioning of the premier government-run healthcare institution.
Official sources informed the report submitted to the state Health department acknowledged that despite adequate blood in stock at the blood bank, one of the women could not receive blood in time, allegedly leading to her death. However, it is yet to be known whether the report has recommended action against any individual or department over the lapse.
The report, however, stressed the need to make the hospital helpdesk more active and responsive. It also directed officials and staff to remain in close coordination with patients’ attendants and extend necessary assistance during treatment and emergency situations.
Director in-charge of VIMSAR, Lal Mohan Nayak confirmed that the report has been submitted but hospital authorities refused to comment on the contents of the report.
Seven maternal deaths were reported in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department between May 1 and 6. Following the incidents, both VIMSAR authorities and the Health department initiated separate inquiries into the sudden spike in fatalities.
The deceased women belonged to Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Boudh districts. Hospital authorities had earlier maintained that the causes of death differed in each case and included complications such as hypertension, sickle cell disease, postpartum haemorrhage, pulmonary embolism, septic abortion and ruptured uterus.
The consecutive deaths had also triggered political reactions, with the Burla Town Congress Committee demanding a high-level probe and seeking an RDC-level investigation into the matter.