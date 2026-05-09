Orissa HC pulls up officials over lax compliance in PIL on civic problems in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed strong displeasure over repeated delays by government departments and civic agencies in complying with directions issued in an ongoing PIL concerning civic problems in Cuttack.
A special bench comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh observed that despite earlier directions fixing timelines for submission of responses, the government departments, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) were continuing to submit compliance affidavits only on the date of hearing.
“At the outset, this court seeks to place on record its displeasure in the matter of compliances submitted by the government departments, CMC and CDA notwithstanding earlier directions fixing timelines for submission of response. The same are being followed in its breach,” the bench observed.
The court noted that because compliance reports are being filed at the last moment, stakeholders, including the Advocates’ Committee assisting the bench, are unable to examine and respond to them in advance. “Consequently, matters are getting adjourned resulting in waste of precious time of this court,” the order stated.
Expressing frustration over what it described as persistent official apathy, the bench invoked poet TS Eliot while commenting on the failure of authorities to act within prescribed timelines. “It is with dismay this court borrows from Eliot that between the order and compliance ‘falls the shadow’ (TS Eliot: The Hollow Men) of incorrigible apathy,” the judges said.
The court thereafter warned that any future failure to comply with timelines would invite personal appearance of the officials concerned. “Henceforth, if the affidavits/instructions to be submitted in compliance of the orders passed by this court are not furnished by the timelines fixed, the concerned official shall remain present in person physically along with such instructions, to assist in the dispensation of justice,” the Bench directed.
The registry was instructed to communicate the order to the chief secretary of Odisha for necessary instructions. Copies of the order were also directed to be sent to the commissioner of CMC and the vice-chairman of CDA.