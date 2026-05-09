Orissa HC pulls up officials over lax compliance in PIL on civic problems in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed strong displeasure over repeated delays by government departments and civic agencies in complying with directions issued in an ongoing PIL concerning civic problems in Cuttack.

A special bench comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh observed that despite earlier directions fixing timelines for submission of responses, the government departments, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) were continuing to submit compliance affidavits only on the date of hearing.

“At the outset, this court seeks to place on record its displeasure in the matter of compliances submitted by the government departments, CMC and CDA notwithstanding earlier directions fixing timelines for submission of response. The same are being followed in its breach,” the bench observed.

The court noted that because compliance reports are being filed at the last moment, stakeholders, including the Advocates’ Committee assisting the bench, are unable to examine and respond to them in advance. “Consequently, matters are getting adjourned resulting in waste of precious time of this court,” the order stated.