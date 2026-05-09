Paddy registration struggle surfaces in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Alleging large-scale irregularities and mismanagement in the ongoing rabi paddy procurement process, the Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch on Friday submitted a memorandum to collector Manoj satyawan seeking immediate intervention to address a slew of issues faced by farmers across the district.
In the memorandum, the farmers’ organisation stated that thousands of cultivators have not been able to complete registration for paddy sale due to inadequate awareness, technical glitches and the short registration window. It claimed that despite repeated complaints, more than 3,000 farmers are yet to be registered for procurement this season.
The organisation demanded extension of the registration deadline and simplification of the process. The forum also alleged lack of transparency in mandis and sought display of detailed information regarding FAQ (fair average quality) norms, names and contact numbers of officials posted at procurement centres, and responsibilities of agencies involved in the process.
Raising concern over the role of middlemen and millers, the Manch demanded strict action to make mandis free from broker interference. It alleged that farmers are being harassed through arbitrary deduction and rejection of paddy in the name of quality checks and sought an end to such practices.
Among other demands, the organisation sought inclusion of lands irrigated through solar projects, MIP, CIP, open wells and ponds under the procurement registration system. It Stating that Koraput district is expected to produce between 18 lakh and 20 lakh quintals of rabi paddy this season, the Manch urged the administration to enter into agreements with millers from outside districts to avoid delay in lifting paddy from mandis. The farmers’ body warned of intensified agitation in the coming days if the demands were not addressed promptly.
Meanwhile, the Koraput administration finalised elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of rabi paddy which is set to begin in 70 mandis across the district from June 1.
On the day, a district-level paddy procurement committee meeting chaired by the Koraput collector reviewed preparedness measures and discussed steps to ensure hassle-free procurement for farmers. Officials informed that 19,297 farmers have registered to sell their paddy this season.