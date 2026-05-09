PM Modi’s ‘Anga, Banga, Kalinga’ mission completed in Bengal: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of winning “Anga, Banga and Kalinga” has been completed with the massive victory of BJP in West Bengal.

Addressing the BJP legislature party meeting at Kolkata as the co-observer to Union Home minister Amit Shah in the selection of Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP chief minister of the state, Majhi said it has been an unforgettable journey for the BJP in West Bengal which started with three seats in 2011 and crossed 200 in 2026.

“The blessings of Lord Jagannath helped BJP secure such a gigantic victory,” he said. Stating that people of Odisha consider West Bengal as their second home, he said the relationship between the states will grow even stronger in the coming days. Majhi said he was very happy that the people of West Bengal have chosen the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by opposing injustice, oppression and corruption.

“This is a big transformation for West Bengal. No move of the Opposition worked before Modiji’s leadership and the strong strategy of Union Home minister Amit Shah,” he said.