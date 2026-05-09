PM Modi’s ‘Anga, Banga, Kalinga’ mission completed in Bengal: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of winning “Anga, Banga and Kalinga” has been completed with the massive victory of BJP in West Bengal.
Addressing the BJP legislature party meeting at Kolkata as the co-observer to Union Home minister Amit Shah in the selection of Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP chief minister of the state, Majhi said it has been an unforgettable journey for the BJP in West Bengal which started with three seats in 2011 and crossed 200 in 2026.
“The blessings of Lord Jagannath helped BJP secure such a gigantic victory,” he said. Stating that people of Odisha consider West Bengal as their second home, he said the relationship between the states will grow even stronger in the coming days. Majhi said he was very happy that the people of West Bengal have chosen the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by opposing injustice, oppression and corruption.
“This is a big transformation for West Bengal. No move of the Opposition worked before Modiji’s leadership and the strong strategy of Union Home minister Amit Shah,” he said.
He asserted that with BJP government in power, peace will be established in West Bengal and development will follow.
Majhi expressed his happiness over the fact that out of the six constituencies in which he had campaigned, five have been won by BJP. He also thanked Union ministers, MPs and more than 500 karyakartas from Odisha who campaigned for the BJP in West Bengal.
“Our party’s founder and great thinker Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji always wished to see Bengal in this form. I salute his struggle and pay my tributes to him. After many decades, a new dawn has arrived in West Bengal today; new history has been created. After much struggle, the people of West Bengal have given us the opportunity to serve them for the first time,” he said.
He wished Adhikari and other leaders of the West Bengal BJP every success in their government.