Police ‘laxity, inefficiency’ led to mob lynching of GRP constable in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: When the mob was lynching GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in full public glare at Balianta on Thursday morning, the Commissionerate Police sent in just a three-member team in a PCR van to tackle the extremely violent situation, it has been reliably learnt. No senior police officer was at the spot for the next few hours.

The PCR van comprising a non-policeman driver, two home guards, including a woman and a constable, arrived at the spot after receiving a call on emergency response support system (ERSS) dial - 112.

It has now emerged that the cops had arranged the plank to which Swain was tied because he was ‘beyond control.’ Police sources say he may have been on some intoxicant or steroids.

The response of Commissionerate Police to the volatile situation has come under scrutiny as it provided highly inadequate security and could not prevent the brutal mob justice which has drawn widespread outrage across the country.

As per police, after the two women were allegedly assaulted near Ramachandrapur by Swain and his friend Om Prakash Rout, locals rushed to the formers’ rescue. As a large mob gathered, Rout managed to escape but Swain continued to engage the locals. However, realising he was in trouble he also fled into a farm field by the roadside. The locals, though, caught up with him. Swain, who is also a fitness trainer and bodybuilder, was dragged around by the attackers and rained with blows, kicks and punches.

When this was happening barely 7 km from Balianta police station, all the IICs and ACPs of the city were attending the monthly crime meeting at DCP office. The local police station received the emergency call but failed to anticipate gravity of the situation.