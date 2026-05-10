Dismissed Odisha State Armed Police constable rescued after suicide threat atop mobile tower

DHENKANAL: Distressed over his dismissal from the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) constable post back in 2020 on medical grounds, a 30-year-old man on Saturday morning climbed up a mobile tower in Dhenkanal town and threatened to die by suicide if his job was not reinstated and Rs 25 lakh not paid to him by the state government.

Rudra Narayan Dash is a resident of Sogar village in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district. SDPO Ramesh Dora said Dash agreed to come down only around 8.30 pm after the district administration and police assured to provide him a job. He was taken to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital for medical examination.

According to sources, Dash had been selected in the OSAP battalion in Dhenkanal as constable in 2018 and joined the service the same year. He was then shifted to Jharsuguda for training. However, during training, he reportedly fell sick and underwent medical checkup at Burla hospital where he was declared unfit.

Eventually, he returned to Dhenkanal again, where a medical board was constituted which reiterated that he was medically unfit. Following the reports, Dash was dismissed from service.