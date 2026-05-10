Fresh tension in Odisha's Kotia as Andhra Pradesh officials undertake census work in two villages

KORAPUT: Fresh tension has erupted in the Kotia region under Pottangi block of Koraput district after officials from Andhra Pradesh reportedly initiated census operations in some bordering villages even though Odisha has already completed household survey in the area.

Sources said the incident occurred on Thursday when a four-member census team from Salur Mandal of Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh visited the Uparasembi and Phatusineri villages and conducted survey at around 16 houses in the two areas.

If the sources are to be believed, the Andhra Pradesh officials are reportedly planning to extend the exercise to villages including Fagunasineri, Madakar, Dhulipadar, Neredibalsa, Harmandi and Tala Ganjeipadar in the coming days.

The Koraput district administration swung into action after coming to know of the matter. Additional district magistrate Tapan Kumar Nayak said the Odisha government has already completed census activities in Kotia cluster well in advance.

He, however, acknowledged that census officials from AP had entered Phatusineri village and initiated the operations. “The census team in Odisha is closely monitoring the situation,” Nayak said.