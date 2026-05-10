Man, infant son killed after their car rams into stationary truck in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: A man and his nine-month-old son died while his wife sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, in front of the Mathili police station in Malkangiri town on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Manikantham and his infant son. Manikanthan’s wife who is in a critical condition has been shifted to Koraput for treatment. The family belongs to Koraput.

Sources said the trio was returning to Koraput after attending an engagement ceremony in Malkangiri town when the incident occurred. All three of them were seated in the front seat of the vehicle.

Manikantham who was driving the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle following which it crashed into the truck parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so severe that Manikantham and his infant son died on the spot.

On getting information, Mathili police and fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the occupants by cutting open the door of the mangled car. The injured woman was initially provided first-aid and later referred to Koraput after her condition turned critical.

Police have seized the vehicle and started an investigation into the accident.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.