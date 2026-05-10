Marine police unearth diesel smuggling from ships off Paradip coast

PARADIP: The Paradip Marine Police has busted a major diesel theft racket involving illegal siphoning of around 3,500 litre of diesel from ships anchored in deep-sea zones off Paradip coast.
One fisherman from Andhra Pradesh was arrested along with the fuel-laden boat. Fishing activities in the sea are currently under restriction to facilitate breeding and growth of fish population.
Late on Thursday night, the Marine Police received information about a suspicious fishing boat entering the Paradip Nehru Bangla fishing harbour. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Paradip ASP Ajinkya Mane intercepted the vessel mid-sea using a police patrol boat. During the operation, two persons managed to escape while police apprehended a fisherman and seized the boat.
The accused has been identified as Sunnapalli Neelayya, 35, of Pothayya Peta village in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Two of his associates fled the spot and efforts are on to nab them along with the suspected mastermind behind the illegal operation.
Addressing mediapersons, Mane said an organized interstate crime syndicate was behind the racket and had been siphoning diesel from ships anchored in deep-sea zones, allegedly with the knowledge of some master and crew members, before selling the fuel in the black market.
“The investigation is in progress and any individual or network found indulging in such unlawful acts will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law. To curb such illegal activities, marine patrolling has been intensified. Efforts are underway to arrest the mastermind involved in the diesel theft racket soon,” he added.
Police also registered a case under sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the BNS and launched an investigation.
Preliminary probe revealed that the illegal trafficking network was operating through unauthorised exchanges involving fuel and several suspicious commodities, including pre-activated SIM cards, meat supplies, vegetables, liquor, narcotic substances and possible cash transactions.
Police said they are probing the matter from all angles, including organised crime and maritime security concerns. The seizure has exposed an organized illegal supply chain operating through maritime routes and unauthorised dealings with ships anchored in deep-sea zones. Investigation is underway to identify the wider network, trace financial transactions and ascertain the involvement of other persons linked to the racket, police said.