Marine police unearth diesel smuggling from ships off Paradip coast

PARADIP: The Paradip Marine Police has busted a major diesel theft racket involving illegal siphoning of around 3,500 litre of diesel from ships anchored in deep-sea zones off Paradip coast.

One fisherman from Andhra Pradesh was arrested along with the fuel-laden boat. Fishing activities in the sea are currently under restriction to facilitate breeding and growth of fish population.

Late on Thursday night, the Marine Police received information about a suspicious fishing boat entering the Paradip Nehru Bangla fishing harbour. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Paradip ASP Ajinkya Mane intercepted the vessel mid-sea using a police patrol boat. During the operation, two persons managed to escape while police apprehended a fisherman and seized the boat.

The accused has been identified as Sunnapalli Neelayya, 35, of Pothayya Peta village in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. Two of his associates fled the spot and efforts are on to nab them along with the suspected mastermind behind the illegal operation.

Addressing mediapersons, Mane said an organized interstate crime syndicate was behind the racket and had been siphoning diesel from ships anchored in deep-sea zones, allegedly with the knowledge of some master and crew members, before selling the fuel in the black market.