Odisha, Chhattisgarh to hold Mahanadi talks on May 23

BHUBANESWAR: An official delegation from Chhattisgarh will visit Odisha on May 23 for another round of discussions for resolving the sticking points of Mahanadi water sharing dispute between the two riparian states.

Informing about the development, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who is heading the all-party committee constituted to address the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute, expressed optimism over a negotiated settlement outside the formal adjudication process of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Singh Deo said the current government in Chhattisgarh had shown greater willingness for dialogue compared to the previous Congress regime. “Never before had the earlier Congress government in Chhattisgarh shown such seriousness towards a negotiated settlement of the issue,” he said adding, both states were now moving towards a constructive engagement process.

Water Resources department principal secretary Shubha Sarma on Saturday gave an update to the deputy chief minister on the development in discussions held so far between the two states and progress made at various institutional levels.

The renewed engagements assumed significance amid efforts of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to revive dialogue alongside the tribunal process in order to secure Odisha’s water interests through consensus and scientific assessment.