Odisha CITU leader Bishnu Mohanty passes away at 76

ROURKELA: National vice-president of CITU and prominent Left trade union leader Bishnu Mohanty of Rourkela passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a leg infection at KIMS, Bhubaneswar. He was 76.

Odisha state CITU VP Jehangir Ali informed that Mohanty was spending most of his time in Bhubaneswar for the past four years for organisational work. He had no major health issues except diabetes and high blood pressure. However, over two weeks back, Mohanty reportedly experienced swelling in the leg due to some infection. He underwent a minor foot surgery but the wound did not cure and the infection gradually spread to his lungs.

Known for his affable nature, Mohanty was also the CITU’s Odisha state general secretary, Odisha state secretariat member of CPM and regional board member of the ESIC. He was liked across political party lines and apolitical outfits, and was associated with multiple mass movements including his prolonged fight for the Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line.

Expressing grief over his death, BJP RS MP Dilip Ray said he lost a friend. “His demise is an irreparable loss for Odisha. Mohanty was a prominent face of the trade union movement. Whenever we met, he would talk about development of Rourkela,” he said.