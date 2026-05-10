Odisha Crime Branch begins probe into constable’s lynching over rape attempt

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Sunday began an investigation into the lynching of a Government Railway Police constable by a mob over allegations that he attempted to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

The CB took over the case a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued such an order to Odisha Police, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter where a woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and the victim's family demanding a 'polygraph' test of the alleged woman complainant.

Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratnaprava Satpathy has been deputed for the investigation of the case at the spot, it said.

"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault to the victim in public view and subsequent death of one Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack took over the investigation by the order of the DGP, Odisha," the crime branch said in a statement.

The Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routray will supervise the case for clarity and fairness of the investigation, the statement said.

At present, two teams of eight members have been formed to visit the spot and police station for investigation, said Battula Gangadhar, DIG of Police, Crime Branch.

"The officers will talk to the investigating officer of Balianta police station, and also the spot where the man was lynched by the mob. We will examine all witnesses, PCR van personnel, police officers and related documents," the DIG said.