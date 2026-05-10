Orissa High Court orders pension for retired municipal employee

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to grant pension and all retirement benefits to Surendra Prasad Mohanty, a retired municipal employee who served continuously for over two decades in posts described by the authorities as ad hoc or schematic in nature.

Delivering the judgment recently, Justice RK Pattanaik observed that denying pensionary benefits after extracting long years of service from an employee would amount to a travesty of justice. Mohanty, who retired on October 31, 2011, after superannuation had approached the court seeking release of pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits. He was initially appointed as an Octroi Tax inspector under the Basudevpur Notified Area Council (now municipality) through an appointment order dated July 2, 1987.

Justice Pattanaik noted that Mohanty’s appointment was made against a sanctioned post and he continued in service even after the abolition of the Octroi Establishment in 1999. Referring to government instructions issued on November 20, 1999, the judge said all Octroi.

staff were required to be engaged in alternative work and Mohanty was accordingly retained by the municipality.