Railway project-affected families in Odisha reject land pricing, demand fresh evaluation

JEYPORE: People losing their land to the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects have decided to intensify their agitation over what they call ‘irrational and low’ land valuation by the administration.

At a meeting, chaired by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, land losers from 12 villages across Jeypore and Kundra blocks gathered at Phamuni village under Jeypore block to discuss their next course of action.

The affected families resolved that they would not part with their irrigated double-crop land at prices ranging between Rs 2-Rs 3 lakh per acre, allegedly fixed by the administration. They argued that the compensation does not reflect the market value and fails to account for the long-term loss of livelihood.

The villagers demanded a comprehensive review of land valuation and urged authorities to assess compensation based on prevailing market rates in different localities. They insisted that the minimum compensation should be fixed at Rs 50 lakh per acre.

The land losers sought acquisition of all fragmented portions of land adjacent to the proposed railway corridor, stating that such parcels would become economically unviable once the project is executed.