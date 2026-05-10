Railway project-affected families in Odisha reject land pricing, demand fresh evaluation

JEYPORE: People losing their land to the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects have decided to intensify their agitation over what they call ‘irrational and low’ land valuation by the administration.
At a meeting, chaired by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, land losers from 12 villages across Jeypore and Kundra blocks gathered at Phamuni village under Jeypore block to discuss their next course of action.
The affected families resolved that they would not part with their irrigated double-crop land at prices ranging between Rs 2-Rs 3 lakh per acre, allegedly fixed by the administration. They argued that the compensation does not reflect the market value and fails to account for the long-term loss of livelihood.
The villagers demanded a comprehensive review of land valuation and urged authorities to assess compensation based on prevailing market rates in different localities. They insisted that the minimum compensation should be fixed at Rs 50 lakh per acre.
The land losers sought acquisition of all fragmented portions of land adjacent to the proposed railway corridor, stating that such parcels would become economically unviable once the project is executed.
The meeting also demanded that at least one member from each affected family be provided with a government job to compensate for the irreversible loss of agricultural livelihood. A special arbitration authority should also be constituted to ensure fair and transparent settlement of compensation disputes, it said.
Addressing the gathering, Bahinipati extended his support to the farmers and assured them that their demands would be taken up with the Union Railway minister and raised in the State Assembly. There is a need to safeguard farmers’ rights and ensure justice in land acquisition processes, he said.