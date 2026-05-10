Sambalpur’s waste management model earns Rs 20 lakh a month

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city’s growing volume of waste is gradually being transformed into a source of revenue, employment and sustainable urban management. Through segregation, recycling and composting initiatives, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is now earning nearly Rs 20 lakh every month from waste generated across the city.

According to officials, more than 170 metric tonne of waste is generated daily from households, markets and commercial establishments within the city limits. These waste are segregated and scientifically processed at the nine Wealth Centres.

At these centres, garbage collected through daily door-to-door drives is carefully segregated into wet and dry waste. The wet waste is converted into organic compost marketed as ‘Mo Khata’, while dry waste such as plastic, iron, cardboard and glass is sorted for recycling through authorised recyclers. Plastic waste is also supplied to cement factories where it is used as an alternative fuel source.

The initiative is not only helping the city manage its waste better but also creating a steady source of revenue. Officials said, the sale of recyclable materials generates nearly Rs 18 lakh to Rs 19 lakh every month, while ‘Mo Khata’ contributes another Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 through retail and bulk sales.

Around 12 per cent of the wet waste generated in the city is currently being utilised for preparation of organic manure. To improve accessibility and encourage its use, dedicated counters for sale of ‘Mo Khata’ have been opened at locations including Burla, Chaunrpur, Rasanpur, Balibandha, Khanduapali, Kainsir and Silipathar. Moreover, production and sales of ‘Mo Khata’ increase whenever bulk orders are received.