Sambalpur’s waste management model earns Rs 20 lakh a month

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city’s growing volume of waste is gradually being transformed into a source of revenue, employment and sustainable urban management. Through segregation, recycling and composting initiatives, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is now earning nearly Rs 20 lakh every month from waste generated across the city.
According to officials, more than 170 metric tonne of waste is generated daily from households, markets and commercial establishments within the city limits. These waste are segregated and scientifically processed at the nine Wealth Centres.
At these centres, garbage collected through daily door-to-door drives is carefully segregated into wet and dry waste. The wet waste is converted into organic compost marketed as ‘Mo Khata’, while dry waste such as plastic, iron, cardboard and glass is sorted for recycling through authorised recyclers. Plastic waste is also supplied to cement factories where it is used as an alternative fuel source.
The initiative is not only helping the city manage its waste better but also creating a steady source of revenue. Officials said, the sale of recyclable materials generates nearly Rs 18 lakh to Rs 19 lakh every month, while ‘Mo Khata’ contributes another Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 through retail and bulk sales.
Around 12 per cent of the wet waste generated in the city is currently being utilised for preparation of organic manure. To improve accessibility and encourage its use, dedicated counters for sale of ‘Mo Khata’ have been opened at locations including Burla, Chaunrpur, Rasanpur, Balibandha, Khanduapali, Kainsir and Silipathar. Moreover, production and sales of ‘Mo Khata’ increase whenever bulk orders are received.
They added that better segregation of waste at the household level could further improve recycling efficiency and increase the amount of reusable material recovered every day.
Apart from household collection, the municipal corporation has also introduced separate arrangements for collection of waste from commercial establishments and market areas to ensure systematic processing. Besides, the civic body also collects e-waste and hazardous waste separately to ensure their safe and scientific disposal.
However, SMC believes the initiative still has room to grow as they remark that better segregation of waste at the household-level could significantly improve recycling efficiency and increase the quantity of compost and reusable material recovered every day.
Beyond revenue generation, the initiative has also become a platform for women-led change in the city. Nearly 139 women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) are working across the nine Wealth Centres, managing segregation, composting and recycling activities every day.
“Our waste management initiative is not only helping Sambalpur move towards cleaner and more sustainable urban living, but it is also creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for women associated with SHGs. These Wealth Centres have become a source of financial independence for many women while strengthening community participation in maintaining a healthier environment,” said district collector, Siddheswar Baliram Bondar.