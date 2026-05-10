Water Corporation of Odisha pilots smart water meters in 5 cities, to expand DFT to 17 more ULBs

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) is all set to replace mechanical water meters with smart meters in urban areas of the state.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the corporation has started installing smart water meters in five cities on a pilot basis. “Around 50,000 smart water meters will be installed in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Rourkela and Berhampur in the first phase. The effort is to improve billing efficiency, reduce water wastage and strengthen resource management through smart monitoring systems,” Mahapatra said.

WATCO managing director Debabrata Mohanty told TNIE that the smart meters will replace existing meters without any additional cost burden on consumers. Around 20,000 smart meters will be installed in Bhubaneswar, 10,000 in Cuttack and the rest in Rourkela, Berhampur and Puri, he said.