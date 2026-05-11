66% of Odisha's informal workforce paid below minimum wage, says SBI report

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged as one of the states with the highest incidence of minimum wage violation among casual workers, with 66 per cent of the workforce reportedly earning below the statutory minimum wage, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)-2025 has revealed.

The report released by State Bank of India on May 8, 2026, based on unit-level labour data merged with statewise minimum wage rates for 2022 sourced from the chief labour commissioner (central) said Odisha ranked among the worst-performing states in wage compliance, behind only Chhattisgarh where nearly 70 per cent of casual workers were found to be underpaid. Jharkhand followed closely with 65 per cent of casual workers receiving wages below the legal threshold.

The study highlighted “substantial interstate disparities” in minimum wage compliance across India’s informal labour market. Maharashtra and West Bengal also recorded significant levels of non-compliance, with nearly one-third of casual workers earning below mandated wage levels.

Using a logistic regression model to assess wage violations, the SBI report estimated that nearly 25 per cent of casual workers across the country were paid less than the statutory minimum wage, underscoring major gaps in labour law enforcement and wage protection mechanisms.

For Odisha, the findings assumes significance given the state’s heavy dependence on informal employment. The report noted that around 70 per cent of Odisha’s workforce falls under the informal category, placing the state 10th in terms of informal workforce share nationally.

Punjab topped the list with 82 per cent informal workers, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 81 per cent each.