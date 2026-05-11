BJD’s Nari Adhikar Abhijan launched, to end on May 25

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday launched the ‘Nari Adhikar Abhijan’ campaign, seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by delinking their reservation from delimitation. The campaign will be held across all 147 Assembly constituencies till May 25.

Party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik virtually launched the campaign on the day. Addressing a function held on the occasion, Naveen said reservation should now be given to women based on the current number of Lok Sabha seats without linking it to the Delimitation Bill. “The BJD had in 2023 fully supported the Women’s Reservation Bill,” he added.

Coming down heavily on the Centre over the issue, Naveen said the BJD has always fought to ensure the rights of women and will continue to do so in the future as well. Stating that the rise in atrocities against women in Odisha over the past few years is extremely worrying, the LoP said BJD is taking forward the campaign started by former chief minister Biju Patnaik to empower women.