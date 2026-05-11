Delay in supply of subsidised high-yielding paddy seeds leaves Cuttack farmers in a difficult spot

CUTTACK: Farmers in Cuttack district are a worried lot as the state government is yet to supply them with subsidised high-yielding paddy seeds for kharif cultivation.

Owing to the unavailability of the high-yielding paddy seeds, farmers this year began their kharif paddy cultivation on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 20 by using their previously stored uncertified traditional seed varieties.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious occasion for farmers to begin their new cycle of agriculture activities for a good harvest. Previously, farmers used to preserve and sow different varieties of traditional paddy seeds. However, after introduction of hybrid and high-yielding seeds which were made available to them at subsidised rates, farmers preferred to use them instead of the traditional seed varieties.

“Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for beginning paddy cultivation. However, as the state government is delaying to supply subsidised high-yielding paddy seeds, we are unable to begin the cultivation cycle in time,” said a farmer while urging to ensure that the subsidised paddy seeds are provided to them before Akshaya Tritiya every year.