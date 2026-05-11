Early diagnosis, timely care, lifestyle changes can help battle lupus: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surama Padhy on Sunday called for greater awareness about the autoimmune disease of lupus among the general public.

Flagging off a rally organised by the IMS and SUM Hospital to mark the World Lupus Day, Padhy said the disease mostly affects young girls and women, but it can be properly managed through early detection, timely treatment and lifestyle modifications.

The rally saw participation of around 200 people including doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel who marched from Master Canteen square to Ram Mandir square. Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh was present.

Later addressing a media-conference, head of department of clinical immunology and rheumatology at IMS and SUM Hospital Prof Pradipta Sekhar Patro said lupus can be effectively treated to ensure the patient leads a normal life.

He said the immune system in the human body comprises a huge network of cells which is designed to protect humans from the environment and guard against any damage to the body’s own cells. But sometimes the system sends out confusing signals causing the body defences to attack its own cells.

This leads to autoimmune diseases of which lupus, also known as ‘systemic lupus erythymatosis’, is one. Lupus is difficult to diagnose as different patients may display different symptoms, he said adding it can affect the patient’s skin, joints, blood, heart, kidney and even brain. The disease, however, is not contagious. But in about 60 to 70 per cent of the patients, the disease affects the kidney, Prof Patro said.

Among others, medical superintendent Prof Pusparaj Samantasinghar and dean Prof Sanghamitra Mishra were present.