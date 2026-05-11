Ex-sub-treasury staff, five aides held in Rs 8 crore fraud in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Sunday arrested a former senior assistant of the sub-treasury office at Chandbali along with his five associates for their alleged involvement in an Rs 8 crore financial fraud.

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar Panda. Vigilance officials said Panda masterminded a prolonged criminal conspiracy that resulted in misappropriation of such a huge sum of money from the state exchequer between 2018 and 2023.

Investigation revealed a sophisticated manipulation of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), exploiting the trust-based digital workflow between clerks and authorising officers.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, officials of the anti-corruption agency said a genuine pension, gratuity or commutation of value of pension (CVP) bill was being processed and paid to a real pensioner. Panda waited for five to six months after the genuine transaction was completed to avoid immediate detection.