Facing flak, Odisha DGP calls for tough act against crime

BHUBANESWAR: Facing serious flak over the worsening law and order situation in the state, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pulling up the police for their lax approach towards crime control, DGP YB Khurania on Sunday went into a huddle with senior officers.

Convening an emergency meeting here, the DGP asked them to intensify enforcement and ensure prompt action against criminal activities across districts.

He directed the police to intensify beat patrolling and increase visits to the areas under their jurisdictions and have proactive engagements with the locals. This would not only help in preventing crime but also intelligence gathering, he said.

Khurania also instructed district SPs to hold regular briefing parades in all the police stations of the state before 9 am daily. He directed them to ensure its proper compliance and regular monitoring. The briefing parade or police station roll call ensures readiness and maintains operational discipline, he said.