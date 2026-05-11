Healthcare at Jeypore DHH hit due to lack of radiologist

JEYPORE: The prolonged absence of a radiologist at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore has become a major cause of concern for patients across the undivided Koraput region, including Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

The key post has remained vacant for several years, severely affecting access to essential diagnostic services. As a result, patients are being forced to travel long distances or incur significant expenses at private centres.

At present, ultrasound services at Jeypore DHH are largely limited to women’s health as gynaecologists conduct scans related to pregnancy and reproductive issues. However, patients requiring ultrasound for other medical conditions are routinely referred to SLN Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Koraput.

Many patients, particularly those from remote and tribal areas, prefer travelling even farther to cities like Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh or Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh seeking quicker and more reliable diagnostic services at private centres.

“This has been a long-standing demand. Locals have repeatedly urged the district administration and the Health department to appoint a full-time radiologist at Jeypore DHH, but no action has been taken so far,” said a resident.

The situation has added to the financial burden and inconvenience of patients, especially during emergencies when timely diagnosis is critical. Travel costs, accommodation and private diagnostic fees often become unavoidable expenses.

Admitting the shortage, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput RN Mishra said, “Currently, there is no radiologist at Jeypore DHH. However, we are managing emergency cases using available ultrasound machines with the help of doctors from other departments and providing relief to patients as needed.”

Despite these stopgap arrangements, public health experts warn that the lack of a qualified radiologist is compromising the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in the region.