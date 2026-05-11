Kidnapped youth found dead near Jhanjabati river in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Hours after being reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint, a 26-year-old youth was found dead in Rayagada town on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nikhil Hadipa of Reli Sahi in Rayagada town. He was reportedly abducted from 3rd Line area of Indira Nagar on Saturday night. His injury-ridden body was found on Jhanjabati river bed at Tumbiguda on the outskirts of Rayagada town, said police.
According to sources, Nikhil had a heated argument with a group of miscreants at around 10 pm on Saturday. Following the altercation, he fled the spot. However, the miscreants allegedly opened fire and chased him in a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Finally, they caught Nikhil and took him with them. On Sunday morning, the youth’s body with multiple injuries was found near Jhanjabati river.
On being informed, a police team led by Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar along with a forensic team reached the spot for investigation. Police said a used cartridge case was recovered from the crime scene.
The SP said, “Police received a kidnapping complaint from the deceased’s mother at around 12.50 am. Multiple teams were formed to rescue the abducted youth. However, he was found murdered this morning.”
Prima facie it appears previous enmity could be the reason behind the murder. “The persons involved in the youth’s murder have been identified. Four teams have been formed to nab them,” Swathy said.
Later in the day, Nikhil’s family members and locals gheraoed Rayagada police station, demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in his murder. SP Swathy held discussions with the irate locals and tried to persuade them to call off the agitation, but to no avail.
Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu said police force have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Till reports last came in, locals continued to stage demonstration in front of the police station.