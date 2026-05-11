Kidnapped youth found dead near Jhanjabati river in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Hours after being reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint, a 26-year-old youth was found dead in Rayagada town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Hadipa of Reli Sahi in Rayagada town. He was reportedly abducted from 3rd Line area of Indira Nagar on Saturday night. His injury-ridden body was found on Jhanjabati river bed at Tumbiguda on the outskirts of Rayagada town, said police.

According to sources, Nikhil had a heated argument with a group of miscreants at around 10 pm on Saturday. Following the altercation, he fled the spot. However, the miscreants allegedly opened fire and chased him in a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Finally, they caught Nikhil and took him with them. On Sunday morning, the youth’s body with multiple injuries was found near Jhanjabati river.

On being informed, a police team led by Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar along with a forensic team reached the spot for investigation. Police said a used cartridge case was recovered from the crime scene.