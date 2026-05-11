Odisha Congress urges CM Majhi to take steps to curb rising crime in state

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over an alarming rise in crime across the state, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take urgent steps for enforcing the rule of law.

Addressing mediapersons here, Das alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in Odisha. There have been three major incidents including lynching of a person within a week, he said.

“Even as a medieval-style barbaric incident occurred in full public view, instead of taking strict action, the ruling party leaders are giving a clean chit to the police. Congress will gherao the office of Commissionerate Police to protest the killing on Monday,” Das said.

The OPCC president said a tribal chief minister like Majhi had opportunity to gain popularity by strictly enforcing the rule of law. But, he is more intent on using police on party lines, he alleged.