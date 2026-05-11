Odisha police arrest kingpin of spurious DEF racket from Rajasthan

JHARSUGUDA: Police arrested the alleged kingpin of a racket involving illegal manufacturing and supply of adulterated diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) from Jaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday night.

The accused is Anuj Agarwal (31), a resident of Vaishali Nagar area of Jaipur.

Acting on the direction of Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra, a special police team was deputed to Jaipur on Friday to trace the whereabouts of the accused. With assistance from Rajasthan police, the team apprehended Agarwal from Jaipur and brought him to Jharsuguda for further investigation on Sunday. After interrogation, he was formally arrested.

Two mobile phones were seized from his possession. Agarwal will be produced in court on Monday, said police.

Earlier on Friday, Jharsuguda police had busted an illegal unit manufacturing adulterated DEF at Siriabagicha and arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the racket. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise raid on the unit and seized huge quantities of DEF, suspected adulterants and 256 bags of Bharat urea.