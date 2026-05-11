PhD scholar of IIT-BBS falls to death from hostel building, probe underway

BHUBANESWAR: A 30-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the institute campus here on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the deceased Tanikonda Nishanth Kumar, a research scholar in the department of electrical engineering, was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Institute authorities said the incident occurred at A Block of Brahmaputra Hall hostel, where Kumar resided. “It is with deep regret that we report a tragic incident on campus today involving a PhD student. At approximately 3.30 pm, Tanikonda Nishanth Kumar of the department of electrical engineering was found unconscious on the ground below the 6th-floor balcony of his residence at A Block, Brahmaputra Hall,” the institute stated.

An on-duty security guard found Kumar and immediately rushed him to the campus medical facility, Sanjeevan Hospital, where he received emergency medical attention. Following the advice of the attending physician, Kumar was subsequently transported to a private hospital via an institute ambulance for advanced care. However, on arrival at the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

“The institute has promptly brought this to the notice of the local police, who are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the institute said.

Jatni police said they received information regarding the ‘accidental fall’ of a student from the sixth floor of the hostel building and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances under which he died. The parents of the deceased student have been informed.