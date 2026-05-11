Union Education Minister Pradhan launches 47 projects worth Rs 194 crore in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 47 projects worth around Rs 194 crore aimed at holistic development of Naktideul, Rairakhol and Jujumura regions of Sambalpur district.

Of the total projects, 16 were inaugurated while foundation stones were laid for the rest 31. Among the major announcements was the laying of foundation stone for an eco-tourism project at Bhima Mandali with an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The foundation stone for a new community health centre (CHC) at Naktideul, to be built at a cost of around Rs 16.5 crore, was also laid on the occasion.

Addressing a large gathering at Naktideul, Pradhan reiterated the commitment of both the Centre and state governments towards strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, agriculture and education in the region. He announced that a new mini stadium worth Rs 20 crore would be constructed at Naktideul to encourage sports and nurture rural talent.

Highlighting the predominantly agricultural profile of the region, the minister said Naktideul has been included in the Centre’s Aspirational Block programme. He directed the administration to facilitate CSR support for a proposed scheme to distribute 100 cows among beneficiaries to promote dairy farming.