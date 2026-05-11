Union Education Minister Pradhan launches 47 projects worth Rs 194 crore in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 47 projects worth around Rs 194 crore aimed at holistic development of Naktideul, Rairakhol and Jujumura regions of Sambalpur district.
Of the total projects, 16 were inaugurated while foundation stones were laid for the rest 31. Among the major announcements was the laying of foundation stone for an eco-tourism project at Bhima Mandali with an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The foundation stone for a new community health centre (CHC) at Naktideul, to be built at a cost of around Rs 16.5 crore, was also laid on the occasion.
Addressing a large gathering at Naktideul, Pradhan reiterated the commitment of both the Centre and state governments towards strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, agriculture and education in the region. He announced that a new mini stadium worth Rs 20 crore would be constructed at Naktideul to encourage sports and nurture rural talent.
Highlighting the predominantly agricultural profile of the region, the minister said Naktideul has been included in the Centre’s Aspirational Block programme. He directed the administration to facilitate CSR support for a proposed scheme to distribute 100 cows among beneficiaries to promote dairy farming.
Stressing the need for irrigation development, Pradhan called for construction of small water projects and check dams to address water scarcity issues. He requested Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik to ensure that drinking water reaches villages of Naktideul and Rairakhol by 2027.
Speaking at the event, Naik announced that the state government is committed to providing safe drinking water to 381 villages in Naktideul, Jujumura and Redhakhol through piped water supply by March 2027. He also informed that 37 villages would receive all-weather road connectivity under Mission Power and PMGSY-4 schemes.
During the programme, financial assistance worth lakhs of rupees was distributed among beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Under labour schemes, 154 beneficiaries received assistance amounting to over Rs 1.02 crore. Under Mission Shakti and OLM initiatives, revolving funds worth Rs 26.28 lakh were sanctioned for 148 women self-help groups.
Farmers received soil health cards while ration cards, widow pensions and assistance under Antyodaya housing schemes were distributed among eligible beneficiaries. Land pattas were also provided to educational institutions in Naktideul, and meritorious students securing A1 grades in Class X examinations were felicitated.
Among others, Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya, northern range IG Himansu Lal, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar and SP Mukesh Bhamoo were present.