12,000 fishermen in Odisha to get fishing ban compensation of Rs 1,500 for three months

KENDRAPARA: The Fisheries department has decided to provide a monthly compensation of Rs 1,500 each to 12,000 fishermen during the 61-day-long ‘fishing ban’ in the sea from April 15 to June 14.

Joint director of Fisheries department (Marine) Rabi Narayan Patnaik on Monday said the compensation would be provided under the state government’s ‘livelihood support to marine fishermen during fishing ban period’ scheme.

“The scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to poor fishermen adversely affected due to the ban on account of marine fisheries resources conservation. Such assistance is aimed to strengthen the livelihood support of fishermen,” said Patnaik.

Under the scheme, fishermen in the age group of 18-60 years would receive Rs 1,500 monthly assistance for three months. Only those fishermen who contributed Rs 1,500 over a period of nine months under the Saving-cum-Relief scheme would receive the assistance.

Patnaik said the state has around 1.5 lakh marine fishermen but only 12,000 deposited their contribution under the Saving-cum-Relief scheme. Hence, only these fishermen are entitled to get a total amount Rs 4,500 in three installments from April to June.