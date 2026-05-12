22-year-old murdered over minor road mishap, 1 hurt in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A minor road accident near Gandhi Nagar in Jharsuguda’s Belpahar escalated into a violent clash, leaving one youth dead and another critically injured on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Mahat (22) of Junadihi Collegepada in Belpahar. His friend Akash Sahu (24) sustained grievous injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2 pm near Belpahar railway gate at Gandhi Nagar chowk. A car carrying several persons from Burla in Sambalpur collided with a motorcycle ridden by Rahul and Akash. The accident reportedly triggered a heated argument between the occupants of the car and the bikers.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said in a sudden escalation, main accused Chand Banchhor and Babu Banchhor attacked Rahul and Akash with a bhujali (sharp weapon). Rahul died on the spot while Akash sustained chest injuries and was rushed to the DHH in a critical condition.

Investigation revealed that Chand and Babu had arrived at Gandhi Nagar from Burla on Saturday to visit their relative Rinki Banchhor. On Sunday morning, Pushpa Banchhor and Pradeep Banchhor also reached the locality in a car along with driver Chudamani Kalet. The attack took place while the group was returning to Burla.

Police have detained Pradeep, Pushpa and Chudamani in connection with the incident and are interrogating them. However, two prime accused Chand and Babu are absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the duo. The SP said Chand has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Sambalpur police station.