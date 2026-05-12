Congress holds protest at Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate against law and order situation

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Commissionerate Police protesting the sharp deterioration of the law and order situation in Odisha.

The party cited several incidents of major crime including the mob lynching at Balianta along with violence and killings in Kanas, Balipatna, Dhenkanal, Hinjili and Nayagarh as evidence of complete collapse of law and order.

Addressing the protesters, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Bhakta Charan Das said the horrifying incidents have exposed the alarming state of public safety in Odisha.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and president of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Ipsita Sahu also alleged that during the last 10 days several incidents of heinous crime have taken place in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Ganjam and Dhenkanal districts. The party will gherao the SP offices in these districts on May 14, they said.