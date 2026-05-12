Gajapati district hospital in Odisha hires 14 doctors from Andhra Pradesh due to staff shortage

BERHAMPUR: An acute shortage of doctors at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Paralakhemundi has exposed the fragile state of healthcare services in Gajapati. In an attempt to address the crisis, the health administration of Gajapati has reportedly engaged 14 specialist doctors from private hospitals in Srikakulam of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, using funds from the DHH’s patient welfare scheme.

The specialists are said to be providing services on different days under contractual arrangement. The Paralakhemundi DHH reportedly has only 40 doctors against the required strength of 126, leaving 86 posts vacant.

The situation has raised concerns as patients are becoming victims of exploitation while private hospitals outside the state are benefiting financially. Sources said that brokers regularly visit the DHH under the pretext of assisting the visiting Andhra doctors and helping patients overcome the language barrier.

They are persuading patients to shift to private hospitals in the neighbouring state by promising free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Patients are reportedly transported in private ambulances to hospitals across the border.