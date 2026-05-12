Odisha: Family carries woman’s dead body on bicycle to police station in protest against inaction

BALASORE: In a shocking protest against alleged police inaction, family members of a woman allegedly murdered over a boundary dispute carried her body on a bicycle for nearly 15 kilometres to Khaira police station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.
The incident sparked outrage in the area, with the victim’s family accusing police of inaction even three days after the murder.
The deceased, identified as Kamala Sethi (39), was allegedly killed during a clash between two neighbouring families at Haripur village under Khaira police limits on Sunday.
The dispute reportedly erupted over the boundary of their respective houses while roof-centring work was underway on the deceased’s side.
According to the complaint lodged by the Sethi family, neighbour Bharat Jena and his family members objected to the work after some construction material fell on the neighbour’s side. What began as a verbal altercation soon turned violent.
Family members alleged that Bharat Jena, his wife Bharati Jena, son Manas and another relative attacked Surendra Sethi’s family with spades and shovels. Surendra’s sister Kamala sustained critical injuries in the assault and later succumbed in a hospital. Surendra’s wife Shankuntala, was also seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Tension escalated after the victim’s family alleged that despite the gravity of the incident, police had failed to arrest the main accused even after three days.
Protesting the delay in action, Kamala’s family members placed her body on a bicycle and started towards Khaira police station to stage a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.
Visuals of the grieving family transporting the body on a bicycle drew strong reactions from locals and on social media.
After receiving information about the protest, Khaira police reportedly arranged an ambulance for the family. However, the relatives refused to use it, insisting that their primary demand was the arrest of all accused persons.
Police sources said a case has been registered at Khaira police station under Case No. 123/26. Bharati has been detained in connection with the attack, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.