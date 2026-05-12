Odisha: Family carries woman’s dead body on bicycle to police station in protest against inaction

BALASORE: In a shocking protest against alleged police inaction, family members of a woman allegedly murdered over a boundary dispute carried her body on a bicycle for nearly 15 kilometres to Khaira police station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, with the victim’s family accusing police of inaction even three days after the murder.

The deceased, identified as Kamala Sethi (39), was allegedly killed during a clash between two neighbouring families at Haripur village under Khaira police limits on Sunday.

The dispute reportedly erupted over the boundary of their respective houses while roof-centring work was underway on the deceased’s side.

According to the complaint lodged by the Sethi family, neighbour Bharat Jena and his family members objected to the work after some construction material fell on the neighbour’s side. What began as a verbal altercation soon turned violent.