Odisha to become India’s cultural capital, says CM Majhi at Somnath Parva

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday called for transforming Odisha into the cultural capital of India and asserted his government is continuously striving to revive the glorious past and shape the future for a developed state.

Addressing the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parva’ organised at Lingaraj temple here by Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, to mark the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of Somnath temple in Gujarat, the chief minister said, “Somnath is not merely a religious seat, it is a symbol of the indomitable self-respect of Indian civilisation.”

Majhi said repeated invasions and destruction attempts by Mughals failed to erase India’s spiritual identity and self-respect. The reconstruction of the temple under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel symbolised the revival of Indian civilisation after Independence.

“Just as Somnath on Gujarat’s western coast stands as the sentinel of India’s pride, in the sacred land of Odisha, Mahaprabhu Lingaraj remains the symbol of faith and identity for crores of Odias. Both the Somnath and Lingaraj temples express the glorious saga of our ancient architecture, spirituality, and culture,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also referred to historical attempts to attack Jagannath temple in Puri by general of the Bengal Sultanate, describing them as attempts to destroy the central tenets of Hindu faith. “However, every such invasion was repelled through the courage of the then rulers and temple servitors, allowing the Jagannath tradition to survive and flourish through centuries,” he added.