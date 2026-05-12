Stone Mafia hacks man to death in Nayagarh after he opposed illegal transport trade

BHUBANESWAR: In a chilling display of brutality, members of a laterite stone mafia hacked a 38-year-old man to death after severing both his wrists in Nayagarh district late on Sunday.

The incident took place under Odagaon police limits in the early hours when the victim, Ajit Sahu, and his friend Santosh Pradhan allegedly tried to stop two mini-trucks illegally transporting laterite stones.

Police said the duo intercepted the vehicles at around 12.50 am. One of the drivers reportedly alerted truck owner Purnachandra Nayak who reached the spot with five associates. A heated altercation followed and soon escalated into a brutal attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused pinned Ajit down while another attacked him with a sword. His right wrist was chopped off and he was repeatedly stabbed. In the assault, his left wrist was also nearly severed. Santosh, who tried to rescue Ajit, was attacked too but managed to flee.

The murder posed serious questions over police response after Santosh alleged calls seeking help from Odagaon police yielded no assistance as cops were deployed at a temple for ‘Chapa Khela’ rituals.

“I informed the IIC about illegal transportation of laterite stones. He asked me to contact an ASI who when I called said he was busy with temple duty. Suddenly, the goons attacked us. I escaped but they killed my friend,” Santosh told mediapersons.

He claimed both he and Ajit had been opposing the illegal laterite stone trade for several months and repeatedly informed police about the racket. Ajit’s sister Prabhasini demanded stringent action against those involved in the murder.