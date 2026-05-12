Woman axed to death over roof construction dispute in Odisha

BALASORE : A 45-year-old woman died and her sister-in-law suffered grievous injuries after being allegedly attacked by their neighbour with an axe in Haripur village under Khaira police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Sethy (45). Her critically injured sister-in-law, Shakuntala Sethi (43), has been hospitalised and her condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said centering work for roof construction was underway at Kamala’s house. During the work, some construction materials like pieces of dry wood, bamboos and empty plastic bags accidently fell on the premises of her neighbour Manas Jena’s house.

Manas reportedly became angry and had a heated argument with Kamala and Shakuntala. The women assured to remove the construction materials after completion of centering work. However, Manas did not agree. Later, his son and wife came out of the house and joined the fight. In fit of rage, Manas picked up an axe and allegedly attacked Kamala and Shakuntala.

The two women sustained critical injuries in the assault and were rushed to Khaira community health centre. They were later referred to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. As their condition worsened, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. On Sunday night, Kamala succumbed to her injuries during treatment while Shakuntala is battling for life.

The deceased woman’s brother Surendra Sethy filed a complaint in Khaira police station based on which a murder case was registered against Manas, his wife and son.

Police said Manas and his wife have been detained and are being questioned. Further investigation is underway.