Youth chased, hacked in public view in Odisha over alleged enmity

SAMBALPUR: Panic gripped Burla town after a group of miscreants allegedly chased and attacked a youth with sharp weapons in full public view on Sunday night.

The victim is Biki Ray (24) of Kshetpada near Saraswati Sishu Mandir. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla.

Police said the incident took place at around 9 pm when Biki stepped out of his house for a walk. At a dimly lit and isolated stretch near Jagannath Temple square, a group of youths allegedly surrounded him as part of a pre-planned attack. The assailants reportedly attacked him with swords and other sharp weapons.

Biki suffered deep injuries on his head and other parts of the body. Due to excessive bleeding, he collapsed at the spot. While the accused fled, locals rescued the injured youth and rushed him to VIMSAR. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

Preliminary investigation suggests that previous enmity is the motive behind the attack. Police said Biki has a criminal background with at least 15 cases including extortion and assault registered against him in different police stations. He was released from jail recently.

Additional SP Srimanta Barik said no arrests have been made so far. Raids are underway at different locations in the city to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is on.