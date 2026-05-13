28-year-old tribal youth hacks two to death, dies in mob attack in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 28-year-old tribal youth who allegedly hacked two villagers to death on Wednesday morning died after being assaulted by an angry mob in a village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district.
The incident took place in Kulughutu village and police said the accused Mochka Alda was a mentally unstable person.
Locals claimed he was in a state of intoxication when he carried out the ghastly act and also pointed at the victim duo’s opposition to illegal sand mining in the area. The deceased were identified as Gopinath Sardar (62) and Budheswar Rana (47).
The accused was rescued by police after enraged villagers allegedly assaulted him following the double murder. Mochka was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries at around 2.30 pm.
Sources said the incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when Gopinath and Budheswar were passing through a village road in front of Mochka’s house. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Mochka suddenly attacked the duo with a sharp weapon without provocation. Both victims collapsed on the road and died on the spot.
Villagers who witnessed the attack from a distance rushed to the spot and found the two men lying in a pool of blood. Angry over the killings, they allegedly caught hold of the accused and thrashed him, leaving him with serious injuries on his legs.
On being informed, Tiring police along with Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati and Additional SP Jadunath Jena reached the village, rescued the accused and shifted him to Rairangpur sub-divisional Hospital under police custody. The accused had earlier attempted to attack his parents while in an intoxicated state, forcing them to flee the house.
Police said media reports claiming that the accused was under the influence of alcohol while committing the crime are not a fact, as preliminary investigation suggested he is a mentally unstable person.
SDPO Birendra Senapati said an investigation is underway. A scientific team from Baripada also visited the crime scene for investigation.
Meanwhile, locals alleged that the two victims had been opposing illegal sand mining in the locality. They claimed the killings could be linked to vested interests involved in the alleged illegal trade.
Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block said that due to opening of rampant illegal country liquor shops, crime and other illegal activities have jumped. He said he had requested the Excise department and police but no action has been taken so far.