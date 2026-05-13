46-yr-old Odisha man attacked over past enmity, critically hurt

BERHAMPUR: A 46-year-old man suffered critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by miscreants with sharp weapons in Bendalia village under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, Pintu Sethi, was attacked by Sibasankar Sahu of the same village and three of his associates over previous enmity. The incident took place near a bridge on the outskirts of Bendalia when Pintu was travelling alone on his motorcycle towards Kukudakhandi near Berhampur for work.
The accused reportedly followed and intercepted him before launching the assault. Pintu sustained grievous injuries to his head and hand. He was initially rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur by his younger brother. After preliminary treatment, doctors referred him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced care.
Later, a team from Sadar police station reached the crime scene for investigation. Senior police officials including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M also visited the spot.
Police said Pintu’s family lodged a complaint and named some persons suspected to be involved in the attack. It is suspected that the assault could be linked to an earlier clash between two rival groups during the Danda Jatra celebrations in the village in April. Investigators believe the attack may be a planned act of revenge.
Police said several eyewitnesses including local residents, who were out for morning walk at the time of the incident, have been identified and questioned. Patrolling has been intensified in the area and raids are underway to apprehend the attackers who are absconding. Further investigation is underway, police added.