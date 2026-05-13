46-yr-old Odisha man attacked over past enmity, critically hurt

BERHAMPUR: A 46-year-old man suffered critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by miscreants with sharp weapons in Bendalia village under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, Pintu Sethi, was attacked by Sibasankar Sahu of the same village and three of his associates over previous enmity. The incident took place near a bridge on the outskirts of Bendalia when Pintu was travelling alone on his motorcycle towards Kukudakhandi near Berhampur for work.

The accused reportedly followed and intercepted him before launching the assault. Pintu sustained grievous injuries to his head and hand. He was initially rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur by his younger brother. After preliminary treatment, doctors referred him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced care.