Belpahar murder: Two prime suspects nabbed after shootout with police

JHARSUGUDA: Two prime suspects in the daylight murder of a 22-year-old youth in Belpahar were apprehended after a shootout with Jharsuguda police in the early hours of Tuesday.
Accused Sunil Mahananda and Chand Banchhor, both from Gaurpali under Burla police limits in Sambalpur, suffered bullet injuries to their legs in the encounter which took place in Saguan forest area near Karlakhaman government school under Belpahar police limits.
Police said the murder took place on Monday afternoon following a minor road rage incident near Belpahar railway gate involving a car and a motorcycle. A car carrying several persons including the two prime accused collided with a motorcycle ridden by Rahul Mahat (22) and Akash Sahu, both from Junadihi Collegepada in Belpahar.
A heated argument broke out following which the accused allegedly attacked Rahul and Akash with a bhujali (sharp weapon). Rahul succumbed to his injuries at Lakhanpur hospital, while Akash was shifted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital.
Soon after the incident, Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra along with the SDPO and other senior police officers rushed to the spot. A scientific team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.
The SP said CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped investigators identify the vehicle used in the crime. Subsequently, three accused - Pushpa Banchhor, Pradeep Banchhor and the car driver - were apprehended on Monday evening.
Multiple teams were formed to trace and apprehend Chand and Sunil. Acting on credible intelligence, the police teams tracked the duo near Karlakhaman government school in Saguan forest area during the early morning hours, said the SP.
When the teams reached the spot, the accused allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on police. In self-defence, police retaliated, resulting in both the accused sustaining bullet injuries on their lower limbs. They were later shifted to Lakhanpur hospital under police escort for treatment, he added.
Northern Range IG Himansu Lal said treating the incident as an act of organised crime, the accused were booked under section 111 of the BNS. The provision has been invoked to ensure strictest punishment to the accused involved in the offence.
Police said both Chand and Sunil have criminal antecedents linked to multiple cases registered in Sambalpur district. While Sunil is involved in seven criminal cases, Chand has three cases against him, all under Burla police limits.