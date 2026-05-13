Belpahar murder: Two prime suspects nabbed after shootout with police

JHARSUGUDA: Two prime suspects in the daylight murder of a 22-year-old youth in Belpahar were apprehended after a shootout with Jharsuguda police in the early hours of Tuesday.

Accused Sunil Mahananda and Chand Banchhor, both from Gaurpali under Burla police limits in Sambalpur, suffered bullet injuries to their legs in the encounter which took place in Saguan forest area near Karlakhaman government school under Belpahar police limits.

Police said the murder took place on Monday afternoon following a minor road rage incident near Belpahar railway gate involving a car and a motorcycle. A car carrying several persons including the two prime accused collided with a motorcycle ridden by Rahul Mahat (22) and Akash Sahu, both from Junadihi Collegepada in Belpahar.

A heated argument broke out following which the accused allegedly attacked Rahul and Akash with a bhujali (sharp weapon). Rahul succumbed to his injuries at Lakhanpur hospital, while Akash was shifted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital.

Soon after the incident, Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra along with the SDPO and other senior police officers rushed to the spot. A scientific team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The SP said CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped investigators identify the vehicle used in the crime. Subsequently, three accused - Pushpa Banchhor, Pradeep Banchhor and the car driver - were apprehended on Monday evening.

Multiple teams were formed to trace and apprehend Chand and Sunil. Acting on credible intelligence, the police teams tracked the duo near Karlakhaman government school in Saguan forest area during the early morning hours, said the SP.